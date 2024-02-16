Obituary: John Grubbs, 74, Bardstown
John Grubbs, 74, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at his home. He was born Nov. 24, 1949, in Nelson County, and retired as an owner from M & M Recycling.He loved to go to the lake and fish. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Elizabeth Grubbs; and five brothers, Junior Grubbs, Phillip Grubbs, Billy Grubbs, Dennis Grubbs, and David Grubbs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Grubbs of Bardstown; two daughters, Alisa (Manuel) Leos of Shepherdsville and Amanda (Nicholas) Filiatreau of Bardstown; one brother, Ricky Grubbs; three grandchildren, Briana Leos, Mya Leos, and Silas Filiatreau; and two great-grandchildren, Kayden Leos and Kalani Leos.
The memorial service is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
