Obituary: Steven Paul Brown, 57, Mount Washington

Steven Paul Brown, 57, of Mount Washington, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at his home. He was a native of Bardstown, a carpenter by trade, and a member of Okolona Christian Church. He had a great love of the outdoors and nature.

STEVEN PAUL BROWN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Lois Lyvers Brown; one son, Steven Richard Brown; and one brother, Donald Ray Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; one daughter, Christina Marie Underwood; one son, James Anthony Underwood; four sisters, Vicki Dunn, Gwen Portman, Karen Muirhead, and Julie Charles; two brothers, Wayne Brown and Kevin Brown.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffit Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

