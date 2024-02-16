Obituary: Marcia Ann Yates, 65, Loretto

Marcia Ann Yates, 65, of Loretto, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, peacefully at her home. She was born June 24, 1958, in Marion County. She formerly worked as a secretary at West Marion Elementary School with 20 years of service. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Nell Walker Hughes; two siblings, Donna Beaven and Eddie Hughes; and one nephew, Derrick Hutchins.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Terry Yates; three sons, Travis Thomas of Loretto, Terry Yates Jr. (Amanda) and Bradley Yates (Shelly), both of Gravel Switch; three sisters, Monica Morgeson (Bobby) of Lebanon, Mary Kaye Hutchins (Tony) of Loretto, Rita Phillips (Rick) of New Braunfels, Texas; four brothers, Rick Hughes (Susan) of Bardstown, Michael Hughes (Robyn) of Bowling Green, Todd Hughes (Jami) of Gilbertsville, and Gene Hughes (Theresa) of Lebanon; one sister-in-law, Diane Corbett Hughes; one brother-in-law, Rick Beaven of Harrodsburg; 10 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles D. Walker and the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

