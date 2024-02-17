Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

David Eugene Thacker, 55, Pikeville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 8:41 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Wesley Rumbelow, 46, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $25,713 cash. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Wesley Scott Monin, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at noon Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-