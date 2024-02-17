Hearing canceled for anaerobic digester facility; will be scheduled for March

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 — The public hearing scheduled this week regarding the proposed anaerobic digester facility has been delayed at the request of the applicants.

Grissan and Mago/Revlation’s application No. 3177 for a conditional use permit was set for a public hearing 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Samuels Hall at the Nelson County Fairgrounds.

The company proposes to locate an anaerobic digester facility that will accept spent distillery mash — also known as “distillery slop” — and convert it into renewable natural gas and liquid soil nutrients.

According to Jeff McKenzie, the attorney working with the applicants, due to issues with the Nelson County Board of Adjustments having a quorum available, the Grissan representatives were unable to coordinate travel arrangements from the United Kingdom.

According to an earlier presentation by the company representatives, Grissan will use its own trucks to haul distilleries’ spent mash to its facility proposed on Spencer Mattingly Lane next to Dean Watts Park.

The anaerobic digester process creates a byproduct called biogas. The biogas is further refined into RNG — renewable natural gas — that Grissan will pipe to the nearby gas main owned by Louisville Gas & Electric.

The company has 11 digester sites currently in operation at distilleries in Scotland. The proposed facility will be its first in the U.S.

WHAT’S NEXT. McKenzie requested the commission schedule the next hearing for March. The date, time and location of the hearing will be announced later.

