Obituary: Phyllis Ann Bowling, 76, Bardstown

Phyllis Ann Bowling, 76, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Loretto Living Center in Nerinx. She was born June 27, 1947, in Marion County.

She graduated from St. Francis High School in Loretto in 1965. She graduated from Nazareth College and earned a BS in Medical Technology. After graduation, she entered the Holy Cross Sisters of Notre Dame, Ind. She worked as a Medical Technologist in Lexington, Anderson, Ind., South Bend, Ind., Raymondville, Texas, and Hammond, Ind. She later earned her Clinical Specialty in Microbiology and worked in this field in Uganda, Africa. She returned to Africa in 1987 to teach the Catholic faith to catechists along the coast of Ghana. After returning to the U.S., she earned a master’s degree in Pastoral Theology from St. Mary’s of the Woods College in Terra Haute, Ind., followed by her Chaplaincy Certification in 1993. She worked as a chaplain for 20 years in Indiana, California, New Mexico and Kentucky. She left the Holy Cross Sisters in 2001. The last 10 years of her career were spent as a chaplain at Flaget Memorial Hospital. Her travels took her to Ireland, France, Mexico, Italy, the Holy Land, Spain and Portugal. She also visited Lourdes, Fatima and Our Lady of Guadalupe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leo Bowling and Eunice Lyon Bowling.

She is survived by her twin brother, Phil Bowling (Lynne) and her older brother, Bob Bowling (Lynette); five nieces and nephews, Joe Bowling (Amy), Rob Bowling (Amy), Kate Bowling (Troy), Sarah Pedigo (Chris) and Matthew Bowling (Haley); and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Sam Johnson, Will Johnson, Philip Bowling, Brook Bowling and Caroline Bowling.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Jim Graf officiating with a private burial at a later date.

Cremation was chosen. She will be buried at the foot of her parents’ grave at St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown.

In lieu of flowers and donations, please do an act of kindness in her memory.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

