Obituary: Michelle Lynn Carte, 53, Bardstown

Michelle Lynn Carte, 53, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born June 28, 1970, in Charleston, W.Va. She formerly worked at the Loretto Motherhouse and later at TB KY in Bardstown. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and coloring. She was a Baptist by faith.

MICHELLE LYNN CARTE

She was preceded in death by her father, James Basil “Jim” Carte Jr.

Survivors include her mother, Ada Foster Carte of Loretto; four children, James Bradley Carte of Loretto, Maria Danielle Carte of Bardstown, Brittany Spalding of Culvertown, and Erica Wallingford (Jamie) of Chaplin; and two grandchildren, Patrick Wallingford and Lucas Wallingford.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 6 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Joseph R. Dant. Cremation will follow with a private burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-