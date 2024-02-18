Obituary: Derek Bell, 61, Hodgenville

Derek Bell, 61, of Hodgenville, formerly of the United Kingdom, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin, surrounded by family and many friends, for his Honor Walk.

DEREK BELL

He was born Nov. 19, 1962, in the United Kingdom, to the late Sydney and Betty Portman Bell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Josephine Bell.

He was the head coach for the Larue County boys and girls soccer team, and previously coached the boys, soccer team for John Hardin and Taylor County.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tammy Sue Bell of Hodgenville; three sons, Zackary (Bailey) Dobson of Bardstown, David Bell and Jack Bell, both of the United Kingdom; one daughter, Amanda (Allen) Meredith of Hodgenville; two brothers, Graham Clive (Kay) Bell and Colin Bell, both of the United Kingdom; two sisters-in-law, Angie (Barry) Goodin and Regina (Wendell) Dailey both of Hodgenville; four grandchildren, Tamryn Miller, Jase Miller, Abel Miller and Ryker Dobson; five nieces, Emily Bell, Cassie Hornback, Kim Melton, Cristine Shive and Brooke Rector; and four nephews, James Bell, Stephen Bell, Jessie Hornback and Grant Rector.

The funeral was Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, with Bro. Dwayne Gibson officiating, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

