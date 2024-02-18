Obituary: Elliott Layne Phillips, newborn, Hodgenville

Elliott Layne Phillips, newborn, of Hodgenville, died Jan. Tuesday, 23, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin County. He was the son of Hunter Anthony Phillips and Alexandria Renea Milford both of Hodgenville.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Teddy M. Jaggers Jr.; his maternal great-grandparents, Una Faye and Lavon Milford; and his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Jean Milford.

He is survived by his parents, Hunter Anthony and Ally Rae Phillips; his maternal grandparents, Todd and Michelle Milford of Hodgenville; his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Rachel Jaggers Phillips of Hodenville; his paternal great-grandmother, Sharon Seward Jaggers of Hodgenville; his paternal great-grandparents, Leana and Ronald Phillips, both of Shepherdsville; two aunts, Kendra Milford and Makayla Phillips; and several cousins and extended family.

A graveside service was held at Saint Catherine Church Cemetery New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville was in charge of all services.

-30-