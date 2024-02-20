Obituary: Irene Nell Lewis, 93, Springfield

Irene Nell Lewis, 93, of Springfield, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at her home.

She is survived by four nieces, Tippy Simpson of Montgomery, Ala., Mary Helen Burch of Waddy, Sara Lewis of Springfield and Rose Keeylen of Louisville; two nephews, Charlie Lewis III of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Alan Lewis of Lebanon; seven great-nieces; and seven great-nephews.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

