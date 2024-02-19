Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024

David Eugene Thacker, 55, Pikeville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 4:19 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nicholas Joseph Boge, 38, Coxs Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 5:12 a.m. Sunday, Feb 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Anthony Green, 53, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Fredrick Clark, 25, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; possession of marijuana; reckless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no seat belts; no insurance card; no registration receipt; violation of conditions of release. No bond. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-