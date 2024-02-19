Obituary: Janice Marie Pike, 73, Bloomfield

Janice Marie Pike, 73, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at her home. She was born June 6, 1950, in Taylorsville to the late James Charles “J.C.” and Betty Jean Ellis Marksbury. She was a retired employee of Leggett & Platt and TBKY. She was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church, and she loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Chris (Karen) Pike of Bloomfield and Chad Pike of Pleasureville; two sisters, Debbie Moore of Taylorsville and Kathy Chesser of Gratz; two brothers, Charles David “C.D.” (Peggy) Marksbury of Bardstown and Michael Todd Marksbury of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Cora, Cole, Cameron; and three great-grandchildren, Maggie, Tommy and Tate.

The family chose cremation. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

