Obituary: Agnes Irene Thornsberry Brey, 86, Howardstown

Agnes Irene Thornsberry Brey, 86, of Howardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

AGNES IRENE THORNSBERRY BREY

She was born March 28, 1937, in New Haven to the late Patrick Clyde and Mary Josephine Culver Thornsberry. She was a Catholic by faith and a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. She was a bus monitor with the Nelson County Schools.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph Louis Brey; one sister, Lois Dean Brady; one brother, Edward Thornsberry; and one great-grandchild, Mary Ella Holder.

She is survived by two daughters, Agnes (David) Jinnett of Hodgenville and Gale (Billy) Neagle of Elizabethtown; three sons, Tony Brey of Cox’s Creek, Mike (Donna) Brey of Howardstown, and Jack (Karyn) Brey of Hodgenvile; three sisters, Donna Jean (Larry) Clark of Mount Washington, Dorothy Ely of Bardstown, and Betty Jo (Tommy) Henley of New Haven; two brothers, Pat Thornsberry, of Bardstown and Billy Thornsberry, of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Howardstown with the Rev. Pablo Hernandez officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 12:300 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

-30-