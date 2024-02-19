Obituary: Phyllis Ann Matheis, 81, Bardstown

Phyllis Ann Matheis, 81, of Barstown, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at her home. She was born Feb. 2, 1943, in Louisville to the late Fredrick and Stella Schmitt Prechtel. She was the owner and operator of Matheis Dog Grooming for several years. She was also an avid gardener and loved canning food for her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Andrew Matheis Jr.; and three brothers, Fred Prechtel and Raymond Prechtel.

She is survived by one daughter, Stella (Roger Dale) Durbin of Bardstown;l one sister, Mary Alberhasky of Louisville; three brothers, Billy (Pat) Prechtel of Hodgenville, Eugene (Linda) Prechtel, and Bobby (Kathi) Prechte; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family has respected her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation with a private burial at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

