Obituary: Duane Lee Buntain, 92

Duane Lee Buntain, 92, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at his daughter’s home in Bardstown. He was born in Vermillion County, Ind., to Byron and Violet Buntain on Oct. 9, 1931.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Helen Blanton; one brother, Howard Buntain; one daughter, Linda David; one daughter-in-law, Mary Buntain; and two grandchildren, Alice Blackburn, and Bobbi Lee Boblitt.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen Lee Buntain; five children, Dutch (Nikki) Blackburn, Randal (Rhonda) Buntain, Missy (Gary) Boblitt, Roddy (Sandra Mattingly) Buntain, and Rita (Brian) O’Rourke; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

