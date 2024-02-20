Obituary: Joseph ‘Superfast’ Upson Sr., 26, Bardstown

Joseph “Superfast” Upson Sr., 26, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. He was born Feb. 25, 1997, in Nelson County. He was a Class of 2015 Bardstown High School graduate. He enjoyed his work at Ray Norman auto repair as a manager mechanic, and always lived his life with a smile on his face. He was a candle in the wind, he was superman.

JOSEPH “SUPERFAST” UPSON SR.

He is survived by his children, Joseph James Upson Jr., Adrian Jesus Upson, Amora La’reina Upson, and Ace William Upson; his wife, Makala Upson; his parents, Charles and Clara Upson; five siblings, Trust Upson, Misty Ayala, Matthew (Caitlin) Upson, Roy (Adreanna) Covington, and Nick (Deidre) Upson; and two best friends, Zach Fitz and Betty Neat.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-