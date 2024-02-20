Obituary: Joseph ‘Superfast’ Upson Sr., 26, Bardstown
Joseph “Superfast” Upson Sr., 26, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. He was born Feb. 25, 1997, in Nelson County. He was a Class of 2015 Bardstown High School graduate. He enjoyed his work at Ray Norman auto repair as a manager mechanic, and always lived his life with a smile on his face. He was a candle in the wind, he was superman.
He is survived by his children, Joseph James Upson Jr., Adrian Jesus Upson, Amora La’reina Upson, and Ace William Upson; his wife, Makala Upson; his parents, Charles and Clara Upson; five siblings, Trust Upson, Misty Ayala, Matthew (Caitlin) Upson, Roy (Adreanna) Covington, and Nick (Deidre) Upson; and two best friends, Zach Fitz and Betty Neat.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go towards his services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-