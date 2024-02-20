Obituary: Margaret Louise Mattingly, 93, New Hope

Margaret Louise Mattingly, 93, of New Hope, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. She was born Dec. 18, 1930, in Nelson County. She formerly worked at Jim Beam Distillery for 27 years. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

MARGARET LOUISE MATTINGLY

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raymond Mattingly (Dec. 8, 2023); her parents, Joseph Louis and Anna Mary Lyvers Mattingly; two sons, Gerald Lee Mattingly and infant Joe Pat Mattingly; two grandchildren, Casey Jo Mattingly and Russell Louis Mattingly; one great-grandchild, Maci Hope Durbin; and one brother, J. B. Mattingly.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Thompson (Tommy) of Saint Francis, Dee Keeling (Skeets) of Bardstown and Lois Mouser (Joe) of Punta Gorda, Fla; seven sons, Philip Wayne Mattingly of Springfield, Ray Mattingly of Loretto, Bert Mattingly (Martha) of Bardstown, Johnny Mattingly (Shannon) of New Braunfels, Texas, Dooley Mattingly (Jill) of New Haven, Kevin Mattingly (Sherry) of New Hope, Eddie Mattingly (Martha) of Lebanon; one daughter-in-law, Rita Mattingly of Balltown; one sister, Mary Ann Craig of Connecticut; 31 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-