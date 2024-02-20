Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

Samantha Marie Grundy, 28, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $353. Booked at 12:07 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony Guy Tonge, 42, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance – excludes alcohol; giving officer false identifying information; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 1:01 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Nichols Drury, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear; resisting arrest; assault, second-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $50,643. Booked at 2:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Lee Thomas, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Thomas Moss, 40, New Haven, criminal mischief, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 surety. Boioked at 11:41 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel James Lawson, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaiah Thamas Reeves, 22, Georgetown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:41 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-