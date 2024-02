NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins and members of the state champion 2023 Bethlehem High School girls soccer team and their supporters gathered Monday afternoon for the official unveiling of a sign that announces to visitors that Bardstown is home to the 2023 girls state champion soccer team. (Photos submitted)

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins congratulates the team members for their hard work and talent for bringing the state championship to Bardstown. Click image to enlarge.

Hutchins helps install the sign honoring the Bethlehem Banshees as the 2023 KHSAA girls soccer state champions. Click image to enlarge.

Members of the 2023 Banshees State Championship girls soccer team pose with the new road sign advising visitors of their championship. Click to enlarge.

-30-