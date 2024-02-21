Obituary: Arthur Thomas Butler Sr, 84

Arthur Thomas Butler Sr, 84, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Signature Healthcare of Taylorsville. He was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Bloomfield to the late William and Sallie Wells Butler. He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery and a former employee of Grigsby Hardware and Geoghegan Trucking. He loved to hunt, fish and garden and was a member of Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church.

ARTHUR THOMAS BUTLER SR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth Watkins, Ann White, Bernice Butler and Sarah Butler; and three brothers, Simmie Butler, Dinnie Butler and Randall Butler.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Sutton Butler; two daughters, Dianna (Frank) O’Neal and Crystal Butler, both of Louisville; four sons, Danny (Sandra) Porter, Arthur Thomas Butler Jr. and William “Bill” (Mary Jo) Butler, all of Bardstown, and Prentis (Missy) Payne of Louisville; one sister, Cleola Butler Mills of Louisville; one grandson whom he and his wife raised, Jamehyl “Buddy” Butler; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church with Bro. Ricky Butler and Bro. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

