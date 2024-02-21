Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Brittany Morgan Evans, 32, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Juan N. Aldama, 29, New Haven, leaving the scene of an accident; no operators license; no insurance; fugitive warrant. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dean Wilburn, 27, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense)(3 counts). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Adam Elvin Ball, 37, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Lee Wade, 39, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Isak Benjamin Mitachi, 35, Bowling Green, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Joshua Leonard Hickerson, 48, Chaplin, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Scott Douglas Smith, 60, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Francis Edward Greenwell, 54, Hodgenville, possession controlled substance, second-degree (amphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-