Fiscal court approves grant to help prep last available tract in industrial park

Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins prepares to start the meeting. (Gazette file photo)



By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 — Nelson Fiscal Court approved a resolution regarding a $1.2 million grant that will be awarded jointly the county, the City of Bardstown, NCEDA and the Bardstown Industrial Development Corp.

The approval came at its second regular meeting of the month on Tuesday evening.

The money will be used to provide infrastructure and site preparation for the final tract available in the Nelson County Industrial Park. The tract is located adjacent to Flower Foods.

The City of Bardstown approved their part of the grant resolution at its meeting last week.

NEW TRUCKS FOR COUNTY SOLID WASTE. At the request of John Greenwell, the county’s solid waste manager, Nelson Fiscal Court approved the purchase of a new truck that will be used to deliver and return the large roll-off trash dumpsters.

Greenwell said the new roll-off truck will be available soon at a cost of $245,900. The magistrates questioned the expense, and Greenwell noted that the trucks get a lot of heavy use hauling roll-off units and hauling full ones back to the landfill. The county’s roll-off business makes money, though working trucks are needed to pick up and deliver the roll-off units. A roll-off unit can carry 2-1/2 times what a dump truck can carry, and the trucks are equipped with larger, more powerful engines, County Engineer Brad Spalding noted.

The garbage truck is not in this year’s budget, Greenwell said. However, the landfill expansion came in under budget, and there’s additional money to cover the costs of both trucks. The garbage truck will be part of the next year’s budget.

The court also approved the purchase of a new garbage truck at a cost of $252,760.

ELECTION EQUIPMENT GRANT. Nelson Fiscal Court approved accepting grant funding that is available to help pay for some of the new election equipment purchased last year by the Nelson County Clerk.

With fiscal court’s approval, the clerk’s office purchased new voting machines, electronic poll books and ballot printers. The county qualified for an additional $11,000 grant to pay for previously unpaid expenses.

In other business, fiscal court:

— approved the second reading of an ordinance that approves the application of Heaven Hill Distilleries’ use of land on Old Louisville Road for a new distilled spirits warehouse complex.

— heard a reminder from the county engineer that bulky item pickup begins Monday, Feb. 28, 2024, starting with all areas north of the Bluegrass Parkway and west of US31E, Louisville Road.

He reminded residents to have their items out by the road in front of the property early on the first day of the pickup.

The bulky item pickup crews will include as many as six workers from the county jail’s inmate worker program, he said.

— tabled the vote approving revisions to the county’s administrative code.

— tabled the discussion on changes to the EMS education reimbursement plan.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

