Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

Brittany Paige Mitchell, 24, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

John Stewart Quinn, 40, Lancaster, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston Wayne Price, 28, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Beth Nicole Long, 44, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Michael Thomas, 37, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Marie Potter, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Zion Elijah Wickliffe, 21, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees opr fines. Bond is $723 cash. Booked at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Ary’onna Michelle Tonge, 18, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; possession of a defaced firearm (2 counts); receiving stolen property (firearm) (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

