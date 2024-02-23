Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.\

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Trenton Lee Conyher, 19, Henderson, Tenn., speeding, 19 mph over speed limit; no seat belts; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson Scott Helton, 56, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates; no registration receipt; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Laquay Fontez Williams, 35, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-