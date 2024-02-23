Obituary: Helen Marie McGaughey, 82, Cox’s Creek

Helen Marie McGaughey, 82, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Jefferson County. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Dorotha Mae Scrogham McGaughey. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Mount Eden Christian Church.

Her passion was working in her garden and canning her vegetables and producing beautiful garden flowers. Her hobbies included horseback riding, dancing, and singing. She was a member of the American Legion Post No. 121 of Bardstown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth McGaughey and Deloris Kessler; and three brothers, Stanley McGaughey, Thomas McGaughey, and Kenneth McGaughey.

Her survivors include one daughter, Bonnie Cook of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Douglas Keith Cook of Louisville and Ronnie Cook (Donnetta) of Boston; one sister, Wanda Mae Brown of Louisville; one brother, Charles McGaughey of Waddy; six grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville, with the Rev. Roy Temple Jr. , officiating. Burial is in the Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

