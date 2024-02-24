Obituary: Jeanie Rose Stumph Redmon, 68, Taylorsville

Jeanie Rose Stumph Redmon, 68, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 11, 1955 in Fairfield. She was the daughter of the late John Robert and Wanda Joyce Tingle Stumph. She grew up in the Baptist faith. She enjoyed going fishing, shopping, camping, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Redmon.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, David R. Redmon of Taylorsville; one daughter, Crystal Redmon of Taylorsville; three sons, Johnathan Redmon-Manchester (Eric) of Louisville, Terry Redmon and Keith Redmon (Laura), both of Taylorsville; four sisters, Kathy Yates (Dale) of Mount Eden, Marsha Goodwin and Judy Hall, both of Taylorsville, and Robin Arnold (Bobbie) of Springfield; seven grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; her dogs, Hoss and Panda; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

