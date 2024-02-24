Obituary: Willard ‘Bill’ Dale Bowman, 90, Fairfield

Willard “Bill” Dale Bowman, 90, of Fairfield, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at his home. He was born April 21, 1933, in Stella, Mo., to the late ‘Doc’ and Bessie Bowman.

WILLARD “BILL” DALE BOWMAN

He retired from International Harvester in Louisville and Phillip Morris in Concord, N.C., before moving to Fairfield in 1995. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He picked up a lifelong preference for tea with milk and a bit of sugar while stationed in England. Exceptionally adept at mechanics, he repaired every broken thing brought to him by family, friends, and neighbors – guaranteeing his “work for 30 days or until your taillights are out of sight, whichever comes first.” He had a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. He was a steady, reliable, and rock-like foundation and support for his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Eleanore Bowman, whom he cared for tenderly at home throughout her very long decline from Alzheimer’s; his young sister, Wilma Nadine Bowman; his teenage brother, Jerry Bowman; and three adult brothers, Joe Bowman, Charles Bowman, and Jim Bowman.

He is survived by two daughters, Lt. Col. (retired) Kathie Estrada of Blanco, Texas, and Karol (Chris) Tuke of Latonia; three sons, Mike Bowman of Fairfield, Mark (Sandra) Bowman of Lawrenceburg, and Lt. Col. (retired) Matt (Carmel) Bowman of Bardstown; two brothers, Sam (Betty Jo) Bowman and Kenny (Theresa) Bowman; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and his loving friend, Jean Carol Shields.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Fairfield with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in St. Michael Church Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 and 8:30-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with a 6 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army in Nelson County in his memory.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

