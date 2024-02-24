Steve Cambron indicted for misconduct while serving as Bloomfield police chief

Former Bloomfield Police Chief Steve Cambron addresses a special-called city council meeting on June1, 2023. Cambron was indicted Wednesday by a Nelson County grand jury.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 — Former Bloomfield Police Chief Harry Steve Cambron was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, on charges related to the turmoil in Bloomfield last summer that led to calls for the mayor to resign following his firing of Cambron and the city clerk.

Cambron, 67, of Bloomfield was indicted on charges of tampering with physical evidence; falsely reporting an incident; and first-degree official misconduct. His bond will be set at his arraignment in early March.

Tampering with physical evidence is a Class D felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison if convicted. The other two charges are Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to 12 months in jail if convicted.

According to the indictment, Cambron falsely accused Scott Thompson, who was then the city’s public works superintendent, of a variety of illegal acts, including the trading of sexual favors for overdue utility bills; stealing funds from the WHAS Crusade for Children; making personal purchases and buying fuel for non-employees using the city credit card.

Cambron is scheduled to be arraigned in Nelson Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Capt. Josh Greenwell of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office presented the case to the Nelson County Grand Jury.

FIRINGS PROMPT PROTESTS. According to a June 2, 2023, story published by the Nelson County Gazette, accusations following Bloomfield Mayor Chris Dudgeon’s firing of Cambron and the city clerk, tempers flared at a special-called June 1st Bloomfield City Council meeting to discuss the firings.

Cambron claimed he was fired because he brought the mayor claims of Thompson’s illegal acts. At the meeting, some Bloomfield residents called for Dudgeon’s resignation as mayor. Dudgeon denied Cambron’s claims and made it clear he had no plans to resign his office.

Editor’s Note: Every person indicted or accused of a crime is entitled to a presumption of innocence and the full spectrum of rights under due process.

-30-