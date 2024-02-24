Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Cody Lee Norman, 28, Mackville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Aguilar Mora, 35, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $145 cash. Booked at 1:49 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Samuel Patterson, 27, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; no seat belts; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:42 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Raphel Dymun, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:07 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Joshua Robert Hall, 40, Bloomfield, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Talon Scott Leslie, 25, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; improper passing; improperly on left side of road; no seat belts; no child restraint; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:48 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy James Hicks, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $25,865 cash. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patrick Lee Johnson, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Steven Curtis Moore, 34, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing. No bond. Booked at 9:14 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

