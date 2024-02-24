Obituary: Michael ‘Mike’ Thomas Grubbs, 71

Michael “Mike” Thomas Grubbs, 71, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. He was born July 13, 1952 to the late Tom and Dorris Bryant Grubss.

MICHAEL “MIKE” THOMAS GRUBBS

He was a former employee with Mount Joy Farms in Lawrenceburg and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Terry Grubbs.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Middleton Bishop Grubbs; two sons, Tommy Grubbs (Pam) of Frankfort and Jason Grubbs (Mossie) of Lawrenceburg; three stepdaughters, Sara Heightchew of Lawrenceburg, Amanda Cook (Chris) of Lawrenceburg and Rhonda Hatton (Leslie) of Bardstown; two stepsons, Brandon Bishop (Christy) and Matt Bishop, both of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Lorraine Beavers (Gene) of Bloomfield, Nancy Bailey of Lawrenceburg and Kathy Curtsinger of Fairfield; five grandchildren, Brooke Routt (Cory), Dustin Grubbs (Danielle) and Tyler Grubbs (Paige), Emily Cox and Will Cox; several stepgrandchildren; one great-grandson, Carter Routt; and several stepgreat-grandchildren.

Visitation was Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

The Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg was in charge of arrangements.

-30-