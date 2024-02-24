Obituary: Virginia Faye Smith, 84

Virginia Faye Smith, 84, died Friday, Feb. 23, 20244, at Baptist East Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born Aug. 13, 1939. She enjoyed working in her flowers and her yard, and seeing her family.

She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Allen.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Gary Smith; three daughters, Sheila McDonald, Debbie Stone, and Susie Unseld; one son, Curtis Allen; and eight grandchildren, Wendy, Rick, Rob, Josetta, Caden, Colton, Madelyn, and Joelle.

The family will hold a private celebration of her life.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-