Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

Paul Hamilton Cruey, 43, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $328 cash. Booked at 4:59 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Emmett Cecil, 61, Bardstown, theft by deception, cold checks, over $1,000 but under $10,000 value. No bond. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bryan Len Adams, 41, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-