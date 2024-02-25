Obituary: Barbara Ann Sharp Stroupe, 61, Bardstown

Barbara Ann Sharp Stroupe, 61, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Jewish UofL Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 8, 1962, in East Meadow, N.Y. She retired from Tower Automotive in Bardstown where she worked in production and in other capacities. She loved to do many crafts, play board games and work in her flower gardens. She planted flowers that would draw butterflies and enjoyed sitting and watching them in her garden. In addition to butterflies, she was an avid lover of birds that she raised and bred for many years.

She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” McCarty, one sister, Colleen Comstock; one brother, Conrad Clemente; and her beloved dog, Easy.

She is survived by her husband, James Sharp Jr. of Bardstown; one daughter, Jacqueline “Jacquie” Sharp of Sellersburg, Ind.; one son, James and Michelle Sharp III of Bardstown; her mother, Theresa “Dale” Clemente of Myrtle Beach, S.C..; four sisters, Deirdra (Mark) Kellof, Kathy Foster, Dorothy (Bruce) Edwards, Janet McCarty; one brother, Billy McCarty; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-