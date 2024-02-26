Obituary: Brenda Sue Sims, 74, formerly of Louisville

Brenda Sue Sims, 74, formerly of Louisville, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at her son’s home in Holy Cross. She was born June 27, 1949, in Marion County. She formerly worked as a finance department clerk with MSD in Louisville. She was a former member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otho and Pauline Thompson Sims; one sister, Mary Lou Krill; one brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Sarah Sims; and two brothers-in-law, Jude Ballard and Harry Hagan.

Survivors include one son, James Sims (Christy) of Holy Cross; four sisters, Margie Beam (Freddy) of Bardstown, Katsy Hagan and Lorine Ballard, both of Louisville and Rose Mary Edlin of Loretto; one brother-in-law, Jake Krill of Louisville; two grandchildren, Cameron Sims and True Sims; and one stepgranddaughter, Jessi Manley (Doug).

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Holy Cross Church with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

