Obituary: Charles Ray Curtsinger, 72, Bardstown

Charles Ray Curtsinger, 72, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was born Aug. 17, 1951, in Nelson County.

CHARLES RAY CURTSINGER

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Margie Jane Curtsinger; and one brother, Paul E. Curtsinger.

He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Rosie Smith of Bardstown; one daughter, Lisa Curtsinger of Louisville; three bonus daughters, Shellie Murphy, Aija Murphy and Becky Nolan; one sister, Joyce (Melvin) Patterson of Shelbyville. three brothers, Joe (Debbie) Curtsinger, Gary Curtsinger, and Eddie Curtsinger, all of Bardstown; and two grandchildren, Destiney Stone and Tyler Stone.

The family has chosen cremation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

