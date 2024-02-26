Obituary: Elizabeth Taylor Bradshaw, 88, Springfield

Elizabeth Taylor Bradshaw, 88, of Walnut St., Springfield, died at 9:17 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

ELIZABETH TAYLOR BRADSHAW

She is survived by two sons, Sherman Bradshaw of Danville and Raymond Bradshaw of Springfield; one sister, Carolyn Horrell of Louisville; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 224, at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-