County school board takes no action after nearly 6 hours in executive session

Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 — The Nelson County Board of Education met in a special-called meeting Monday morning that focused solely on a closed executive session that lasted nearly six hours.

Board Chair Amanda Deaton called the meeting to order at 10 a.m. Monday morning. The board then went immediately into its closed session that focused on just three things: litigation involving the district, preliminary discussions relating to Superintendent Wes Bradley’s summative evaluation; and personnel discussions that could lead to the hiring, promotion or discipline of a district employee.

On social media sites, speculation about the lengthy closed meeting circled around two possible outcomes — the board hiring a new attorney, while others speculated it was about firing Bradleye as district superintendent.

When the board emerged from its marathon closed meeeting 5 hours and 51 minutes later, Deaton announced that there was no action taken, and the meeting was adjourned without comment.

NEXT UP. The next regular meeting of the Nelson County Schools Board of Education is Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Cox’ s Creek Elementary School.

