Obituary: Gerald Austin Harris, 23, New Hope

Gerald Austin Harris, 23, of New Hope, died, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

GERALD AUSTIN HARRIS

He was a 2021 graduate of LaRue County High School. He liked target shooting, mowing and watering his lawn and blowing leaves. He was a good-hearted and joyful person, a blessing to everyone he knew.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gerald Thomas Harris and James “Buck” Gray.

He is survived by his parents, Gerald Kevin Harris and Teri Lynn Gray; his grandmothers, Fay Gray and Lois (James) Campbell; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Ronnie Ramsey officiating. Burial is in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Gleanings.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to help purchase Austin a headstone.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-