Obituary: Gary Thomas Skaggs, 78, Hodgenville

Gary Thomas Skaggs, 78, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He attended True Way Ministry in Mount Sherman and loved to travel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lilly Jane Farmer Skaggs; an infant sister; and one brother, Dennis Skaggs.

GARY THOMAS SKAGGS

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Thompson Skaggs; one daughter, Patricia (Tommy) House of Bardstown; one sister, Annette (Robert) Adams of Mount Sherman; one sister -in-law, Sandra Skaggs of Louisville; two grandchildren, Alex House and Bailey Dobson; and one great-grandson, Ryker Dobson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Tommy House officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 2 :30 p.m. in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements.

