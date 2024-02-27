Obituary: Louise Morris, 70, Taylorsville

Louise Morris, 70, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton. She was born Jan. 2, 1954, in Nelson County to the late Virgil and Fleda Ragland Morris. She was a homemaker and member of Briar Ridge Christian Church.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is noon Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Lonnie McNabb officiating. Burial is in Briar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, March 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

