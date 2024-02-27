Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

Bobby Joe Barnes, 62, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (more than 4 grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Scott Martin, 45, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of fines. Bond total is $11,303 cash. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kelly Marie Matherly, 38, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Wendy Marie Ducette, 59, New Haven, a fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Lee Bogard, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Reagan Kaylin Spalding, 24, Campbellsville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl; one headlight. No bond. Booked at 10:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

