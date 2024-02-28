‘Bradford & Brooks’ guest is former AG government transparency expert



Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 — If you are interested in good government, then you won’t want to miss Wednesday morning’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Our guest is Amy Bensenhaver, a former assistant Kentucky attorney general whose focus was government transparency.

Bensenhaver worked as a staff attorney under six attorneys general where she authored decisions in open records and open meetings disputes. In addition to that work in the attorney general’s office, she made presentations to educate elected officials and others about laws governing government transparency.

In 2019, she co-founded the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. The group’s mission is to expand citizen awareness and understanding of Kentucky’s open government laws, to advocate for those laws, and to provide a voice for citizens on open government issues.

Tune at 11 a.m. Wednesday to WBRT AM 1320, FM 97.1 or streaming live at www.WBRTCountry.com. We’re also live on channel 19, BRTV, on the Bardstown Cable TV system.

