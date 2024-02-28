Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Tina Lea Tingle, 55, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $184 cash. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 59, Bardstown, public intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Richard Price, 55, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Cody Lee Huston, 30, Nicholasville, failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $560 cash. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Tye Patrick, 28, Harlan, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Bradley Mathers, 41, Barsdtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.. No bond. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 59, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alan McCauley Phillips, 44, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-