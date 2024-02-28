Obituary: Charlene Ann Thomas, 85, New Haven

Charlene Ann Thomas, 85, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. She loved her bingo, traveling, fishing, camping, and boating.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Robbins; her loving husband, Carl Thomas; and six siblings, Johnny, Ray, Gene, Bob, Milly, and Gladys.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Edelen (Ronnie), Lisa Smith (Marion), and Carla Thornsberry (Bruce); four sons, Eddie Thomas, Timmy (Karen) Thomas, Brad Thomas and Shawn (Tina) Thomas; 19 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen and all services will be private with burial at a later date at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery in New Hope.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

