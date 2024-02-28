Obituary: James Walker ‘Jim’ Grundy, 74, Springfield

James Walker “Jim” Grundy, 74, of Springfield, died at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Springfield Nursing & Rehab.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Spalding Grundy; three daughters, Sherry Walker of Virginia, Bridget Walker of Louisville and Dr. Gabrielle Grundy of Las Vegas; one son, Malcolm (Anna) Grundy of St. Louis, Mo.; and three grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Burial is at a later date at St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, with a 7 p.m. Friday evening prayer service at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

