Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

John Benjamin Coddington, 47, Louisville, giving officer false identifying information; probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). Bond is $10,500. Booked at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Crystal Ledawn Judd, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Vernon James Arnold Jr., 66, Bardstown, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

-30-