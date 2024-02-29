Obituary: Juanita Katherine Durbin, 94, Bardstown

Juanita Katherine Durbin, 94, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Sanders Ridge in Mount Washington. She was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Nelson County. She was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church and a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wallace Ray Durbin; her second husband, Everett Durbin; her parents, Roby and Victoria Mattingly; two sisters, Margaret Spalding and Genevieve Durbin; and four brothers, James Mattingly, Joseph Mattingly, Donnie Mattingly, Robert Mattingly.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Parrott (Lonnie) and Joy Sprigg (Tommy); four sons, Billy Durbin (Debbie), Stephen Durbin (Maureen), Frankie Durbin (Arlene) and Kalvin Durbin (Patsy); two sisters, Betty Heath and Linda Heath; one brother, Houston Mattingly; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Visitation is 8:30-10:15 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church or Our Lady of Snows. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

