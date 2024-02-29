Obituary: Barbara Lou Thompson, 73, Bardstown

Barbara Lou Thompson, 73, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, with her family by her side at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born on Oct. 24, 1950, in Bardstown to the late Spencer and Faye (Osborne) Osborne. She was a retired registered nurse from the Louisville Suburban Hospital. She loved to be with her family, was strong in her faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Angie (Richard) Blair of Bardstown; seven sisters, Patsy (Kenny) Crowe, Jane Snellen, Trese Osborne, Sally Dugan, Sue Osborne, Sher (Greg) Downs, all of Bardstown, and Lucy (Mark) Brown of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Joe (Julie) Osborne and Bill (Becky) Osborne, both of Bardstown, and John (Robin) Osborne of Athens, Ga.; three grandchildren, Emma, Faith and Charlie; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family followed her wishes for cremation.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin -Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

