Campbellsville woman faces drug trafficking charge after Monday traffic stop

Officers found a bag with hundreds of pills believed to be oxycodone laced with fentanyl and two handguns.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 — A Campbellsville woman was arrested on drug-related charges Monday evening during a traffic stop by a Nelson County deputy sheriff.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Deputy S. Quire stopped a 2010 Ford Fusion on KY 245 at about 9:29 p.m. Monday for an equipment violation. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he detected the odor of marijuana coming out of the vehicle. Both occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag containing more than 800 pills believed to be disguised oxycodone pills, which often also contain fentanyl and two handguns.

Reagan Kaylin Spalding, 24, Campbellsville, was arrested on charges of trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, and one headlight.

She was booked into the Nelson County Correctional Center at 10:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

She was released from jail at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

