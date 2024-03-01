Obituary: Helen Dorothy Gilkey, 95, Bardstown

Helen Dorothy Gilkey, 95, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Bardstown to the late Charlie and Maggie Miles Gilkey.

She was a retired employee of Heaven Hill Distillery with 45 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Ethel Gilkey, Isabell Gilkey, Eleanor Greenwell, and Agnita Gilkey; and four brothers Chester Gilkey, Earl Gilkey, Ruben Gilkey, and Evertt Gilkey.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. As well as two dear friends, Judy Beaven and Ruth Colby.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

